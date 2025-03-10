wrestling / News

WWE Selling Brussels Spinner Belt For John Cena Farewell Tour

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that they will sell a special John Cena spinner belt for their upcoming episode of RAW in Brussels. It will be one of the stops on Cena’s farewell tour, as he’s advertised to appear. The spinner belt is on WWE Shop for $699.99. WWE is also selling a new hat, shirt, socks and sweatbands for the show.

