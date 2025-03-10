wrestling / News
WWE Selling Brussels Spinner Belt For John Cena Farewell Tour
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that they will sell a special John Cena spinner belt for their upcoming episode of RAW in Brussels. It will be one of the stops on Cena’s farewell tour, as he’s advertised to appear. The spinner belt is on WWE Shop for $699.99. WWE is also selling a new hat, shirt, socks and sweatbands for the show.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Lays Out Scenario Where John Cena Turns Babyface At WWE WrestleMania 41
- JBL Says Elimination Chamber Was the Most Dangerous Match In Wrestling At First
- Scott Steiner Recalls Starting Food Fights in Attempts to Get Fired From WWE in 1990s
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill