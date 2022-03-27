WWE, BT Sports Release Ultimate WrestleMania Playlist On Spotify

WWE and BT Sports are looking back at classic WWE themes with the Ultimate WrestleMania Playlist. The companies released the playlist on Spotify which includes past WrestleMania hits like “I Made It (Cash Money Heroes)” and Shinedown’s “I Dare You” along with other popular songs that were used in WWE like Raw theme song “…To Be Loved” by Papa Roach, Creed’s “My Sacrifice,” Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin'” and more.

You can check out the full playlist, which also includes this year’s theme “Sacrifice” by The Weeknd, below: