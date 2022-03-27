wrestling / News
WWE, BT Sports Release Ultimate WrestleMania Playlist On Spotify
March 27, 2022 | Posted by
WWE and BT Sports are looking back at classic WWE themes with the Ultimate WrestleMania Playlist. The companies released the playlist on Spotify which includes past WrestleMania hits like “I Made It (Cash Money Heroes)” and Shinedown’s “I Dare You” along with other popular songs that were used in WWE like Raw theme song “…To Be Loved” by Papa Roach, Creed’s “My Sacrifice,” Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin'” and more.
You can check out the full playlist, which also includes this year’s theme “Sacrifice” by The Weeknd, below:
From Limp Bizkit to The Weeknd 🎶
Pitbull to Drowning Pool 👀
The 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬 playlist you'll need to get you through to #WrestleMania
What's your favourite song on here?!
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 27, 2022
