wrestling / News
Various News: WWE’s The Bump Runs Down Elimination Chamber, Private Party on Hey! (EW)
February 25, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE aired a special episode of The Bump looking at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. You can check out the episode below:
– Private Party are the guests on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Original Plans for Bronson Reed at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth
- Arn Anderson Praises Nic Nemeth, Reveals The One Thing He Was Missing In WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Why He’s Excited That AEW Hired Jennifer Pepperman
- Details On When Cody Rhodes Knew About Plans For Wrestlemania 40 Main Event