WWE Buys Rights to Kurt Angle’s New Documentary
WWE has purchased the rights to the new documentary on Kurt Angle. Angle revealed on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show (per Wrestling Observer that the company bought the rights to the new documentary, which was separately produced outside of the company.
Angle, who is set to be have an episode of Biography: WWE Legends airing on July 31st on A&E, said on his show:
“The WWE bought the show from us, the documentary. They changed it up a little bit and made it a little more pro-wrestling oriented but we made a deal with them that this will air on Peacock next year, my previous documentary before they actually added more WWE stuff to it.”
“The one next year on Peacock will be more about my personal life growing up and before the WWE. It’s a really well-rounded documentary but the one that WWE is showing will be pro-WWE stuff.”
