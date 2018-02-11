 

wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Photos From Calgary: Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, and Mandy Rose

February 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Finn Balor The Club Raw 11518

As previously reported,WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In the main event, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Below are some photos and a clip from last night’s live event posted on Twitter.

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Mandy Rose, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading