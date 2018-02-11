wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Photos From Calgary: Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, and Mandy Rose
– As previously reported,WWE held a Raw brand house show last night in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In the main event, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Below are some photos and a clip from last night’s live event posted on Twitter.
Life is goooooooooood #WWECalgary #2sweet pic.twitter.com/5sjlGcLw4y
— Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) February 11, 2018
.@WWE_MandyRose & @SonyaDevilleWWE will have each other’s backs no matter WHAT happens at #WWEChamber. #WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/LvcN8kCJ0C
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2018
The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman stares down the man who will enter #WWEChamber last, @IAmEliasWWE! #WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/Yasofz1S7u
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2018
That's a whole lotta boooooooos. And now we have the main event. Guys in matching pajamas vs the not popular goth guys. #WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/4vSmIVoMAM
— ᴄʀᴀᴄᴋᴍᴀᴄs (@Crackmacs) February 11, 2018
#WWECalgary @WWE why is there a 1km line to get in been in line for 30 minutes and still……. pic.twitter.com/Rn5CwGUyhx
— Jaret JJ Jakubec (@JJ_Jakubec) February 11, 2018
A Beautiful Pic of The Goddess @AlexaBliss_WWE With Fans #WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/CZdmU9wfhn
— Muhammad Hussein (@Mhussein9911) February 11, 2018
Great victory by 2 Shield Brothers @WWERollins & @WWERomanReigns over The Bar in asylum match at#WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/tDd76yKW1Z
— §hahril Iman (@shahrilmuhamad9) February 11, 2018
Had a blast at #WWECalgary with @railroadkid… House shows are always awesome cause it’s live and for the crowd interaction. Quick take for my favs of the night: #GoodBrothers #HeathSlater #AlexaBliss #NiaJax #Elias #BraunStrowman #BrayWyatt #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/pNphtFUW8z
— Ryan Ohashi (@Osmashi) February 11, 2018