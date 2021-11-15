WWE Announces Cameo Requests Now Available For Xavier Woods & Zelina Vega

WWE has announced that Cameo requests are now available for the two newest royal members of the company. Both Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega will be doing requests on the platform, though it’s noted that they are for a limited time only.

The pricing for the Cameos are $425 each, and as of this writing, Woods had 19 available.

Both captured their respective crowns at WWE Crown Jewel last month.

You can view the announcement below.