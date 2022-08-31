wrestling / News
WWE News: Cameron Grimes Turns Down Joe Gacy’s Offer On NXT, Zoey Stark Beats Kiana James
August 31, 2022 | Posted by
– Cameron Grimes rejected Joe Gacy’s offer to join The Schism on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s episode saw Gacy and The Dyad appear in the ring, with Gacy promoting The Dyad up the Schism’s “tree.” He then called out Grimes, who rejected Gacy’s offer and said he didn’t need anyone’s help. Gacy then referenced Grimes’ late father, which led to Grimes attacking Dyad only to get a hug from Gacy:
Despicable, @JoeGacy. 😡#WWENXT @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/DYS2Boincq
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022
– Zoey Stark got a win over Kiana James on this week’s show, and a clip of Nikkita Lyons helping Stark fight off James post-match is below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah Winning Women’s Tag Team Titles on WWE Raw
- Wardlow Blames MJF for ‘Ruining’ Biggest Night of His Life at AEW Double or Nothing
- Gunther on His Time Working With Vince McMahon in WWE, Referring to Himself as a ‘Wrestler’
- Mick Foley Recalls His Reaction To Chris Benoit Family Tragedy, How It Impacted The Wrestling Industry