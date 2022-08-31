wrestling / News

WWE News: Cameron Grimes Turns Down Joe Gacy’s Offer On NXT, Zoey Stark Beats Kiana James

August 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cameron Grimes WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Cameron Grimes rejected Joe Gacy’s offer to join The Schism on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s episode saw Gacy and The Dyad appear in the ring, with Gacy promoting The Dyad up the Schism’s “tree.” He then called out Grimes, who rejected Gacy’s offer and said he didn’t need anyone’s help. Gacy then referenced Grimes’ late father, which led to Grimes attacking Dyad only to get a hug from Gacy:

– Zoey Stark got a win over Kiana James on this week’s show, and a clip of Nikkita Lyons helping Stark fight off James post-match is below:

