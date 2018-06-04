WWE Campaigning for 2018 Emmy Awards

– Per a Forbes report by Alfred Konuwa, WWE is now campaigning for a 2018 Emmy Award nomination. WWE is hosting an inaugural For Your Consideration Emmy event in North Hollywood on Wednesday, June 6.

Select members of the media have been invited to the event on Wednesday. WWE Superstars set to appear include Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, and The Bella Twins.

The event will include a red carpet event along with private screenings of the Raw 25th Anniversary show, the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Series, and the recent WWE 24 “Empowered” special on the women’s revolutions. It appears that WWE is focusing on submitting its specialty programming for award consideration over Raw or Smackdown.

Stephanie McMahon previously posted the following tweet and photo in December 2017.