WWE News: Canceled Smackdown Date Gets New Location, Kofi Kingston Walks With Fans

WWE has already rescheduled their canceled Smackdown taping for September, according to a new report. As was reported, the company canceled their planned September 17th show in Atlanta for as-yet unknown reasons.

Whatever the reason for it, PWInsider reports that the taping will now take place in Knoxville, Tennessee.

– WWE posted a video of Kofi Kingston, who battles Bobby Lashley at tonight’s Money in the Bank, walking with fans in Fort Worth today: