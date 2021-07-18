wrestling / News
WWE News: Canceled Smackdown Date Gets New Location, Kofi Kingston Walks With Fans
WWE has already rescheduled their canceled Smackdown taping for September, according to a new report. As was reported, the company canceled their planned September 17th show in Atlanta for as-yet unknown reasons.
Whatever the reason for it, PWInsider reports that the taping will now take place in Knoxville, Tennessee.
– WWE posted a video of Kofi Kingston, who battles Bobby Lashley at tonight’s Money in the Bank, walking with fans in Fort Worth today:
The @WWEUniverse is behind @TrueKofi as he arrives to #MITB pic.twitter.com/rhSFy10ZTL
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2021
