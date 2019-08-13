wrestling / News
WWE Cancels Five RAW Live Events For Later This Month
August 13, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE has cancelled five live events for their RAW brand, which include shows in Bossier City, LA (August 23), Lafayette, LA (August 24), Mobile, Alabama (August 25), Bangor, Maine (August 30) and Portland, Maine (August 31). As of now, a live event on September 1 in White Plains, New York is still on.
It was reported just last week that WWE had been considering cutting back on live events due to expected low attendance. It was said at the time that the shows likely would have lost the company money in the long run due to the costs of putting them on and advertising, especially if there is a lack of ticket sales.
More Trending Stories
- Scott Hall Claims He Won’t be a Mystery Partner for Chris Jericho for AEW TV Debut, Says He’s Loyal to WWE and Still Under Contract With Them
- Booker T On Being On TV For the Shockmaster’s Debut, Making WCW Debut as The Chain Gang
- Jim Ross Recalls Meeting Harley Race For the First Time, Referring Race vs. Dory Funk Jr. In an NWA Title Match
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Announcing Chris Jericho’s WWE Signing Before His WCW Contract Had Ended