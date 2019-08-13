WWE Cancels Five RAW Live Events For Later This Month

PWInsider reports that WWE has cancelled five live events for their RAW brand, which include shows in Bossier City, LA (August 23), Lafayette, LA (August 24), Mobile, Alabama (August 25), Bangor, Maine (August 30) and Portland, Maine (August 31). As of now, a live event on September 1 in White Plains, New York is still on.

It was reported just last week that WWE had been considering cutting back on live events due to expected low attendance. It was said at the time that the shows likely would have lost the company money in the long run due to the costs of putting them on and advertising, especially if there is a lack of ticket sales.