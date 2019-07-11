wrestling / News
WWE Cancels Italy Live Events in November
July 10, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has canceled a couple of more dates on their European tour this fall. World Wrestling in Italy reports that the company canceled the November 3rd and 4th shows in Florence and Milan.
The cancellations were done due to what WWE described as “scheduling conflicts in the WWE tour.” This comes after WWE cancelled several shows that week in the UK.
The cancellation is believed to be due to WWE planning to hold their next Saudi Arabia show on November 1st, with a live Smackdown set for two hours later. The Italy cancellation notes that tickets can be reimbursed at the point of sale and that the company hopes to announce new dates in Italy soon.
