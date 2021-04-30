WWE Cancels NXT UK Takeover: Dublin

WWE has announced that they have cancelled plans to hold NXT UK Takeover: Dublin, which had been set for June 30 at the 3Arena. WWE confirmed the news in a statement to ITR Wrestling’s Gary Cassidy after it was reported that Ticketmaster listed the event as cancelled. It was also not available on the 3Arena website.

The statement reads: “NXTUK Live: Dublin scheduled to take place at 3Arena, Dublin on Sunday, June 20 2021 has been cancelled. Refunds will be available from point of purchase.”

The event had originally been planned for April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.