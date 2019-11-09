WWE Cancels RAW Taping For Next Month

The Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa has announced that the December 17 RAW taping has been cancelled because of a schedule conflict. It was set to air on December 23. This comes after news last month (via Wrestling Inc that WWE was planning on giving their roster time off between December 22 and December 26. The Smackdown episode that airs on December 27 will be live.

The announcement reads: “Monday Night Raw taping scheduled for Tuesday, December 17TH at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict. Credit Card Purchases done through authorized venue channels (Primebank Box Office, TysonCenter.com, or 855-333-8771) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase. Cash Purchases done at the box office may claim their refund by bringing their original tickets to the Primebank Box Office Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.“