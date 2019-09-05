wrestling / News

WWE Cancels Referee Tryout Session Due to Hurricane Dorian

September 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– According to Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens on Twitter, WWE was forced to cancel a tryout session for referees this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. According to Michael, the cancellation was due to airport closure due to Hurricane Dorian in the region.

Additionally, Michael also reported that WWE was supposed to have another female indie wrestler at the Performance Center this week for a referee tryout that was cancelled. Michael stated that she’s still expected to receive the tryout later on.

As previously reported, former Impact Wrestling Knockout Scarlett Bordeaux was at the Performance Center this week for a tryout session.

