WWE Cancels Smackdown Live Event For October
June 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has canceled another Smackdown live event for scheduling conflicts, though this one isn’t on a Monday. The Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, Kansas has announced that the scheduled Smackdown house show on Saturday, October 26th, has been canceled.
WWE has canceled several Smackdown house shows of late, though they have all been Monday night shows due to the Wild Card rule that has seen Smackdown talent appearing on Raw. Smackdown is moving to Friday nights as of October 4th.
