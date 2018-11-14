WWE Cancels WrestleMania On-Sale Party Due to Weather Conditions

WWE has announced that their on-sale party for WrestleMania 35 has been cancelled due to weather conditions. You can read the full announcement below. The area is expected to be subjected throughout snow and rain throughout the course of the day.

The WrestleMania On-Sale Party at MetLife Stadium has been cancelled due to impending inclement weather on Thursday night

The official WrestleMania On-Sale Party at MetLife Stadium has been cancelled due to impending inclement weather for this Thursday evening.

Get your individual WrestleMania 35 tickets when they go on sale Friday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. ET at www.ticketmaster.com, or secure your individual tickets now using special pre-sale code DOTCOM.

Don’t miss your opportunity to get your tickets to The Showcase of the Immortals when it returns to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019. WrestleMania Week will feature events such as WrestleMania 35, NXT TakeOver, the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, WrestleMania Axxess, Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE and more!