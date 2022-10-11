wrestling / News
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
The numbers game strikes again, #DamageCTRL takes out @BiancaBelairWWE and @CandiceLeRae.@itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GRuIGAXXdA
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2022
– LeRae’s husband Johnny Gargano also got a win on tonight’s show, as he defeated Austin Theory:
#JohnnyWrestling silences @_Theory1 on #WWERaw
🎥 @WWE | @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/SRIs0tQ4yZ
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 11, 2022