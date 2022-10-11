wrestling / News

WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory

October 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Candice LeRae WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.

– LeRae’s husband Johnny Gargano also got a win on tonight’s show, as he defeated Austin Theory:

Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, RAW, WWE

