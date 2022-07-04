wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Canvas 2 Canvas Features Roxanne Perez, Xavier Woods’ Latest WWE 2K22 Gameplay

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Level Up Roxanne Perez Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features NXT star Roxanne Perez, who will be competing alongside Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships on the Great American Bash episode of NXT this week:

– The latest episode of Xavier Woods’ WWE 2K22 MyRISE gameplay is up on the UpUpDownDown channel, and you can check it out below:

