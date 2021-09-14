wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly No Longer Using Capitol Wrestling Center Name For NXT
There are expected to be plenty of changes coming to WWE NXT on tonight’s relaunch, and in what probably won’t come as a surprise, one of the changes is set to revolve around the Capitol Wrestling Center.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that the Capitol Wrestling Center name will no longer be used on NXT programming in reference to the WWE Performance Center.
Johnson notes that the current plan moving forward with the NXT 2.0 relaunch is to simply refer to the arena as “the home of NXT.”
NXT brought back the Capitol Wrestling Center in October of last year.
