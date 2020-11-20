WWE Captures Award For No-Makeup Photo Shoot Featuring Various Women’s Stars

As previously reported, several WWE women’s stars participated in a no-makeup photo shoot back in March in honor of Women’s History Month. It was such a success that the company has captured an award for its efforts.

The Shorty Awards took to Twitter to announce that WWE captured the Best in Sports award for the photo shoot campaign, which included Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Ruby Riott, and more.

“@WWE wins Best in Sports with their WWE’s first-ever no makeup photo shoot campaign! #ShortyGood,” the account announced.

The Shorty Awards, among other things, honor brands, agencies, and nonprofits that take the initiative to try and make the world a better place.