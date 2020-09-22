WWE Captures Two Awards at 2020 Cablefax FAXIES

WWE picked up a couple of wins at the 2020 Cablefax FAXIES. WWE announced on Tuesday that the company won Digital Executive of the Year for WWE Advanced Media Executive Vice President Jayar Donlan, while its social media team won Best Overall Social Presence.

The announcement read:

WWE wins at prestigious Cablefax FAXIES

WWE Advanced Media EVP Jayar Donlan won for Digital Executive of the Year, while WWE’s Social Media team also claimed the victory for Overall Social Presence. In the Overall Social Presence category, WWE bested MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and Crown Media Family Networks’ “When Calls the Heart Facebook Live.”

Additionally, WWE’s partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society came in second place for Social Good Campaign, while WWE Network’s WWE 24 took third place for Use of Video/Moving Image.