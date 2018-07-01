Quantcast

 

WWE News: Carmella Bashes the Fans in Taipei, Hideo Itami vs. Sin Cara Footage, and Belgian Football Team Tweets Shinsuke Nakamura by Accident

July 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Carmella

– WWE released some clips from the live event in Taipei, Taiwan earlier today. The clips included Carmella cutting a promo on Taipei. You can check out the clip of Carmella’s promo posted on Twitter below. Carmella stated on Taipei, “I hate Taipei! Get me back home to America immediately!”

– Another clip showed some footage of Sin Cara vs. Hideo Itami at the event. Sin Cara also addressed the fans in a promo after the match, which you can see below.

– The Belgian Red Devils Twitter account posted a tweet that tagged WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura by accident. The tweet was essentially quoting Belgium’s Adnan Januzaj, who was referencing his former Manchester United teammate Shinji Kagawa. However, the tweet version instead referred to Kagawa as Shinsuke Nakamura, tagging Nakamura’s account by accident. Nakamura later responded to the mistake.

