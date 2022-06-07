WWE News: Carmella & Happy Corbin To Appear at USFL Game, Drew McIntyre and Undertaker Attend Special Olympics

– Carmella and Happy Corbin are set to appear at the Birmingham Stallions’ USFL game in Alabama on Saturday. PWInsider reports that the team is having a WWE Night for their game against the Houston Gamblers, with the two stars set to appear.

The game is set to air on USA Network at 6 PM ET.

– The site also notes that Drew McIntyre and The Undertaker were in attendance at the opening of the Special Olympics 2022 USA Games on Monday in Orlando, Florida. Both stars were in attendance with their family.