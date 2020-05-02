wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Reacts to Money in the Bank Qualifier Win, Daniel Bryan and King Corbin Exchange Words
May 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Carmella appeared in a video following her Money in the Bank qualifier win from tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the video below, in which she says there’s a lot of pressure but that she has the experience being a two-time Money in the Bank winner:
– Below is video from the Smackdown opening segment, with Daniel Bryan and King Corbin trading words over the men’s Money in the Bank match which both are in:
More Trending Stories
- Justin Credible Tried To Go To WCW In 1997 But WWE Wouldn’t Release Him
- Florida Re-Open Taskforce Recommends Sporting Venues At 25 Percent Capacity on May 4, Governor To Make Final Call
- Jeff Hardy On Going to Rehab, Says He Asked WWE For Help Just Before 2019 DWI
- Jim Ross Discusses Chyna Wanting Same $1 Million Guarantee in WWE That Steve Austin Had, Says Her Break-Up With Triple H Was ‘Life Changing’