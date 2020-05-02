wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Reacts to Money in the Bank Qualifier Win, Daniel Bryan and King Corbin Exchange Words

May 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella Smackdown

– Carmella appeared in a video following her Money in the Bank qualifier win from tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the video below, in which she says there’s a lot of pressure but that she has the experience being a two-time Money in the Bank winner:

– Below is video from the Smackdown opening segment, with Daniel Bryan and King Corbin trading words over the men’s Money in the Bank match which both are in:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmella, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading