WWE News: Carmella Revealed as Smackdown Mystery Woman, Triple H Set For Pre-Takeover Q&A

October 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella

To the surprise of few at this point, Carmella has been revealed as Smackdown’s mystery woman. The Smackdown star revealed her identity on tonight’s show at last after a few weeks of vignettes teasing her return. In the video, which you can see below, Carmella says that she had lost her way during her association with R-Truth and that she’s not the dancing fool anymore. She said that she realizes she’s better than everyone and untouchable. You can see the vignette below:

– WWE has announced that Triple H will do his a Q&A on Facebook before NXT Takeover on Sunday. The Q&A will take place at 2 PM ET:

