WWE News: Carmella Revealed as Smackdown Mystery Woman, Triple H Set For Pre-Takeover Q&A

To the surprise of few at this point, Carmella has been revealed as Smackdown’s mystery woman. The Smackdown star revealed her identity on tonight’s show at last after a few weeks of vignettes teasing her return. In the video, which you can see below, Carmella says that she had lost her way during her association with R-Truth and that she’s not the dancing fool anymore. She said that she realizes she’s better than everyone and untouchable. You can see the vignette below:

– WWE has announced that Triple H will do his a Q&A on Facebook before NXT Takeover on Sunday. The Q&A will take place at 2 PM ET: