wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Revealed as Smackdown Mystery Woman, Triple H Set For Pre-Takeover Q&A
To the surprise of few at this point, Carmella has been revealed as Smackdown’s mystery woman. The Smackdown star revealed her identity on tonight’s show at last after a few weeks of vignettes teasing her return. In the video, which you can see below, Carmella says that she had lost her way during her association with R-Truth and that she’s not the dancing fool anymore. She said that she realizes she’s better than everyone and untouchable. You can see the vignette below:
She’s baaaack! 💄#SmackDown @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/XrL9TxdGVe
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020
– WWE has announced that Triple H will do his a Q&A on Facebook before NXT Takeover on Sunday. The Q&A will take place at 2 PM ET:
Before @WWENXT takes over @WWENetwork for #NXTTakeOver: 31, I’m going LIVE on my official Facebook (https://t.co/4an7NvXQsm) at 2pm ET for an exclusive interview before showtime… #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/M3Mtoch5Rz
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Update On Alleged Issues During Recent Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse Match
- The Good Brothers Want to Be At Impact For The Rest of Their Careers, Karl Anderson Wants to Be World Champion
- Roman Reigns On Why It Sucked Watching WrestleMania 36 From Home, Making The Decision To Step Away From WWE
- Arn Anderson Reveals One Of The Best Matches He’s Seen In Person, His Pick For The All-Time Voice Of Wrestling