wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Beats Axiom On NXT, Zoey Stark Steals Win Over Nikkita Lyons

December 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmelo Hayes WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Carmelo Hayes was able to get past Axiom on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Hayes defeated Axiom in a hard-fought match on tonight’s show with help from Trick Williams, who paid the price with a dive from Axiom after the match:

– Nikkita Lyons sought revenge against Zoey Stark on tonight’s show, leading to a heated match that Stark won after grabbing the ropes during a pin:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmelo Hayes, WWE NXT, Zoey Stark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading