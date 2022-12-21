wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Beats Axiom On NXT, Zoey Stark Steals Win Over Nikkita Lyons
December 20, 2022
– Carmelo Hayes was able to get past Axiom on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Hayes defeated Axiom in a hard-fought match on tonight’s show with help from Trick Williams, who paid the price with a dive from Axiom after the match:
– Nikkita Lyons sought revenge against Zoey Stark on tonight’s show, leading to a heated match that Stark won after grabbing the ropes during a pin:
