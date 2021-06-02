wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Debuts on NXT, Blake Christian Gets New Name
June 1, 2021
– Christian Casanova made his NXT debut tonight under the name Carmelo Hayes. Hayes appeared on tonight’s show to accept the open challenge from Kushida for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Hayes took Kushida to the limit before ultimately losing to the Hoverboard Lock, after which Kushida gave Hayes a show of respect. You can see a clip from the match below:
– Another WWE Performance Center recruit has a new name. The WWE Performance Center website now lists Blake Christian as Trey Baxter. WWE filed trademarks for Trey Baxter and Carmelo Hayes on May 26th.
