WWE News: Carmelo Hayes & Debuting Trick Williams Turn Heel on NXT, Tony D’Angelo Is Coming

– Carmelo Hayes has developed a new mean streak, turning heel thanks to his debuting best friend Trick Williams on WWE NXT. Tonight’s show saw Williams debut as Carmelo Hayes’ friend, convincing him to turn heel and attack Duke Hudson. Williams is Matrick Belton according to PWInsider, who signed an NXT deal in February.

Williams convinced Hayes that now that he’s the NXT Breakout Champion, he needs to start showing some of the Hayes he knew from back in the day who was arrogant and didn’t take anything from anyone. Hayes agreed and as the two were exiting the ring, Duke Hudson came down for a match. Hudson said that Hayes was lucky in the tournament and Williams attacked Hudson, with Hayes joining in. They beat Hudson down and no match took place.

– WWE also aired a vignette for Tony D’Angelo on tonight’s show. PWInsider notes that D’Angelo is Joe Ariola, who also signed to WWE in February. A collegiate wrestler, Ariola’s character is now one of a Mafia-like wiseguy who said that he’s not interested in amateur wrestling because there’s no money in it and the money is in NXT.