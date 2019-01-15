WWE News: Cedric Alexander Finds Out About 205 Live Timeslot Change Through Twitter, Nikki Bella Tricked Into Blind Date on Total Bellas, and Top 10 Moments From Raw

– Cedric Alexander shared a comment on his Twitter account, writing about the previously announced return to Tuesdays for 205 Live. You can check out his comments below.

Cedric Alexander wrote, “I seem to find out a lot of things through twitter 1st these days……. Back to killing it after SD I guess.”

– E! Entertainment released a new Total Bellas clip featuring the family setting up Nikki Bella on a blind date after her recent breakup with her ex-boyfriend, John Cena, which happened last year. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video showcasing the Top 10 Moments from last night’s Raw. You can check out that video below.