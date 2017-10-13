wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Celebrates 20 Years of DX, Baron Corbin’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, Cathy Kelley Previews Asuka vs. Emma
– In a post on Instagram, WWE celebrated twenty years of DX, which made their debut in 1997.
– WWE has released a new video in which Cathy Kelley looks at the upcoming match between Emma and Asuka at TLC. Asuka will be making her RAW roster debut in the match.
– Baron Corbin has the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, which is the Hell in the Cell PPV. Corbin defeated AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger to win his first WWE title (the United States title) at that event.