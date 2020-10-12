WWE Celebrates 50 Billion Views On Youtube

WWE has announced that their official Youtube account has hit fifty billion views this past week and has nearly 70 million subscribers. The total count of views, as of this writing, is 50,036,545,158. Here’s the press release:

WWE’s YouTube channel surpasses 50 billion views

WWE’s official YouTube channel has smashed through another impressive milestone, surpassing 50 billion total views.

The 50 billion total views are enough for more than six views for every person on Earth!

The WWE channel — YouTube’s top-ranked in Sports ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR — is closing in on nearly 70 million subscribers.

The channel combines premiere in-ring highlights from Raw, SmackDown, pay-per-views, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, incredible access with exclusive interviews and the latest news from WWE Now. Also, WWE Kickoffs, Watch Alongs and WWE’s The Bump bring comprehensive live streaming coverage and analysis to the channel around pay-per-view events and more.

Thank you to the WWE Universe for helping our YouTube channel reach another amazing milestone!