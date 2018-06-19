wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Celebrates Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre Comments on Dolph Ziggler’s IC Title Win, Bobby Roode Celebrates 20-Years in Wrestling
– WWE posted the following today in celebration of 619 day and Rey Mysterio…
Make sure to dial it up today, because it's 6/19! #619Day @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/RyWMfmtRjV
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018
– Drew McIntyre posted the following on Twitter following Dolph Ziggler’s IC Title win on last night’s WWE Raw…
I know everyone has been waiting to see what controversial truth bombs will be dropped next. All I have to say is this– do we have your undivided attention now?? #BURNEDITDOWN #Raw pic.twitter.com/DfC9Eu6eN5
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 19, 2018
– Bobby Roode posted the following on Twitter, celebrating 20-years in Wrestling…
June 19 1998 was my very first pro wrestling match. It’s been an amazing 20 years in this business. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today! #Glorious pic.twitter.com/3EN0UWogZ4
— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) June 19, 2018