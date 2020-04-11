wrestling / News
WWE Celebrating 25 Years of Triple H In Two Weeks on Smackdown
April 10, 2020 | Posted by
The Game has been in play for a quarter of a century, and a celebration of his anniversary will kick off in two weeks on Smackdown. WWE announced on tonight’s episode that the April 24th episode will be a celebration of Triple H’s 25 anniversary in WWE. The WWE executive and former champion made his WWE debut on April 30th, 1995, defeating Buck Zumhofe on an episode of Wrestling Challenge.
You can see the video below, which suggests that the celebration may go beyond that episode:
We're ready to play the game on #SmackDown. @TripleH pic.twitter.com/PA1XeZLs5M
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 11, 2020
