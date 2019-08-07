WWE News: CEO Salary Analyzed for Vince McMahon, Synopsis for Next Week’s Miz & Mrs., Top 10 Moments for Smackdown

– Yahoo! Finance has an article available analyzing if the salary for WWE CEO Vince McMahon is justified. According to the analysis by Simply Wall St., McMahon’s salary is “rather modest” due to the company’s solid performance.

Vince McMahon is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies. The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance!

– Here is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Miz & Mrs.:

“Mike drags Maryse to a Renaissance Faire to be treated like royalty; the Mizanins battle a snake.”

– WWE released the Top 10 Moments for Smackdown Live for this week. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.