Various News: Cesaro Appears At NBA Game, Matt Makowski Added To Bloodsport
– Cesaro joined the Pistons mascot for WWE night to confront Giannis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Crossover pic.twitter.com/puBZvnfdRi
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 21, 2020
– Matt Makowsi has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III.
– Mance Warner vs. Jordan Oliver has been added to GCW’s March 21 show at Lincoln Park, Michigan.
– Shawn Spears was on TSN Sportscentre.
.@MarissaRoberto recruits @Perfec10n Shawn Spears to join the @BarDown hockey team!
Here's the interview from TSN's Digital SportsCentre#AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/VqloIRHyjD
— TSN Wrestling (@TSNWrestling) February 21, 2020
