Various News: Cesaro Appears At NBA Game, Matt Makowski Added To Bloodsport

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Cesaro John Cena Raw 2-17-14

– Cesaro joined the Pistons mascot for WWE night to confront Giannis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks.

– Matt Makowsi has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III.

– Mance Warner vs. Jordan Oliver has been added to GCW’s March 21 show at Lincoln Park, Michigan.

– Shawn Spears was on TSN Sportscentre.

