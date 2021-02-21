WWE CFO Explains How They Are Not ‘Aggressively’ Pursuing Subscribers for Network

– The Wall Street Journal recently published an article on how the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the company’s live event business model, with comments from WWE CFO Kristina Salen. Salen joined WWE last summer after previously working as the CFO of Etsy.

In the article, Salen noted that WWE Network isn’t struggling to grow because from WWE’s viewpoint, they are not “aggressively” pursuing subscribers as other streamer platforms are. She stated, “I would argue against the idea that the WWE Network struggled to grow. From our perspective, we didn’t actively and aggressively go after subscribers in the way that a large, mass-audience streaming platform would.”

Additionally, Salen commented that WWE’s streaming service is not looking to become as big as Netflix or Disney+. She added, “First and foremost, it’s not our core competency to become Netflix, or even to become Disney+. The WWE Network by definition was going to be smaller than these mass-technology platforms. Because we’re not a technology company. We’re an entertainment company.”

As previously reported, World Wrestling Entertainment recently signed a multi-year deal that will bring the WWE Network as part of the Peacock streaming service in the US. Peacock will have exclusive streaming rights to the Network starting March 18.