WWE News: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable Demand Changes From Referees, Asuka Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

– WWE released a video showing Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable talking to referee Jason Ayers about the recent problems that have been costing the tag team wins on Smackdown Live. You can check out that video below. Additionally, Jason Ayers responded to the issues on Twitter. According to Ayers, he claimed he and his “little referee buddies” are on top of things. You can also check out his tweet below.

After another week of “blown calls” @WWEGable & @Sheltyb803 demand a change in the way things are officiated on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/962i2884fd — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2018

I assure, my “little referee buddies” and I are already on top of things.#Repost @wwe with @get_repost

・・・@wwegable & @sheltyb803 have had enough of the officiating on #SDLive and demand a change! https://t.co/zYi0QdJZQV — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) February 18, 2018

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today, featuring Rob Schamberger creating some new Asuka artwork. You can check out the new artwork showcased for Asuka in the video below.