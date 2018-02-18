 

WWE News: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable Demand Changes From Referees, Asuka Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

February 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a video showing Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable talking to referee Jason Ayers about the recent problems that have been costing the tag team wins on Smackdown Live. You can check out that video below. Additionally, Jason Ayers responded to the issues on Twitter. According to Ayers, he claimed he and his “little referee buddies” are on top of things. You can also check out his tweet below.

WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today, featuring Rob Schamberger creating some new Asuka artwork. You can check out the new artwork showcased for Asuka in the video below.

