WWE News: Chad Gable Shows Off War Wounds From Raw, Natalya Teases EVOLVE Appearance
– Chad Gable took a few wounds in his match on last night’s WWE Raw, as he showed off on social media. Gable posted to Twitter to show off some damage above his left eye suffered in his Money In The Bank Qualifying Match against Penta and Dragon Lee, as you can see below.
Gable wrote:
“You should see the other guys”
– Natalya has teased an appearance on tomorrow’s episode of WWE EVOLVE. The WWE star posted to her Twitter account and wrote:
“Tomorrow is a big night for Evolve because the first ever Evolve Women’s Champion will be crowned.
And I might just drop in… @Tubi”
