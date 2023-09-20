wrestling
WWE News: Debut Episode of Chamber of Horrors Online, Baron Corbin’s New Theme Available, NXT Highlights
September 20, 2023 | Posted by
– The debut episode of Shotzi and Scarlett’s new web series Chamber of Horrors is now online, featuring Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.
– Baron Corbin’s new theme, ‘Burn the Ships’, is now available online.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:
