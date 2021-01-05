WWE Championship Challenge Laid Out For Royal Rumble, Updated Card

We have a WWE Championship match set for the Royal Rumble following tonight’s Legend’s Night episode of Raw. To close out tonight’s show, Goldberg came down to the ring after Drew McIntyre defeated Keith Lee and challenged McIntyre to a match at the Rumble for the title.

It must be said that as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed the match as official. But one can’t imagine that with the challenge closing Raw, this isn’t where they’re going. The updated lineup for the show, which takes place on January 31st and airs on WWE Network, is:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, 26 More TBA

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, 28 More TBA