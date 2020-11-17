wrestling / News
WWE Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)
We have a new WWE Champion following Monday night’s episode of Raw. Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to capture the championship that he lost to Orton at Hell in a Cell. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win makes McIntyre a two-time WWE Champion and ends Orton’s reign at 23 days. This marks the first time the WWE Championship has changed hands outside of a PPV since Daniel Bryan won it when it was the top title on Smackdown back in November of 2018. McIntyre will now go on to face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series this coming weekend in a Raw vs. Smackdown match.
BIG FIGHT FEEL! #WWERaw #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/D3HYOOHOOa
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
HERE WE GO!#WWERaw #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/s8uKue8dz0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 17, 2020
This #WWEChampionship main event between @DMcIntyreWWE and @RandyOrton is now … NO DISQUALIFICATION, NO COUNT OUT.
Good call, @ScrapDaddyAP!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lrPPLfWQDN
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
"There will be No Count-Outs. There will be No Disqualifications. There WILL be a winner!" @ScrapDaddyAP has shook things up in this #WWETitle Match! #WWERaw @RandyOrton @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/w9wol73NcF
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
.@RandyOrton is already enjoying this.
Was this a calculated play all along? #WWERaw @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/3oBGbASBSd
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
We've seen THIS before! #WWERaw #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/3ltdn9kDRe
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 17, 2020
SPINE FIRST! #WWERaw #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/07XGyUaKdJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 17, 2020
Right back at ya. 😉🧾 #WWERaw #WWEChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/MK6EClsxED
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 17, 2020
CLAY… NO MORE!#WWERaw #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/dgVZdaN6up
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 17, 2020
Table Time!#WWERaw #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/XJCtH1cvxA
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
.@DMcIntyreWWE is feeling it!!#WWERaw #WWEChampionship @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/WaS4z8dHNl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 17, 2020
You want tables? You GOT TABLES!
Is this the turning point @DMcIntyreWWE needed in this #WWEChampionship Match?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3heaUnpYmp
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
Payback for #HIAC! #WWERaw #WWEChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/XPgdPPGEAT
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
R… K.. 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙀!#WWERaw #WWEChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/S223t9qXT5
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
HE DID IT!!!!!@DMcIntyreWWE is once again #WWEChampion! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XtVtVSGeZG
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
