WWE Championship Changes Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)

We have a new WWE Champion following Monday night’s episode of Raw. Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to capture the championship that he lost to Orton at Hell in a Cell. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win makes McIntyre a two-time WWE Champion and ends Orton’s reign at 23 days. This marks the first time the WWE Championship has changed hands outside of a PPV since Daniel Bryan won it when it was the top title on Smackdown back in November of 2018. McIntyre will now go on to face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series this coming weekend in a Raw vs. Smackdown match.