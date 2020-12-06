wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match Gets Stipulation For WWE TLC
Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles’ WWE Championship match at WWE TLC now has a stipulation to fit the PPV. WWE has announced that McIntyre vs. Styles will be contested under TLC rules.
The full announcement is below:
A Phenomenal challenger awaits Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC, as the WWE Champion will meet AJ Styles with the title on the line in a TLC Match.
The King of Claymore Country reclaimed the WWE Title with a grueling win over Randy Orton that began his second reign. McIntyre has prided himself on being a fighting champion, and will now face Styles who’s began his most recent red brand tenure a perfect 6-0. The Phenomenal One earned his WWE Title opportunity with a “Sudden Death” Triple Threat Match win over Keith Lee and Riddle.
What will happen when these two elite Superstars meet in the ring for the first time with tables, ladders and chairs at their disposal?
Don’t miss WWE TLC on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.
