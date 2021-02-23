wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match Official For Next Week’s Raw
We have a WWE Championship match set for next week’s episode of Raw. The Miz will defend the title he won at Elimination Chamber against Bobby Lashley next Monday. The match was made official after Lashley defeated Braun Strowman on tonight’s episode. If Strowman had won the match, it would have been a triple threat.
Raw takes place next Monday from the ThunderDome and will air live on USA Network. You can see clips from tonight’s main event below:
It's all on the line for @BraunStrowman! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NIcwApehL2
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
The #WWEChampion @mikethemiz is getting a close look at this encounter!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gsUaraialN
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
WHEN TITANS COLLIDE.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VskrTyKgwG
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
It is a CLASH of TITANS to determine how next week's #WWEChampionship main event looks.@BraunStrowman and @fightbobby are bringing the fight on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/L6v1St78Y4
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
Not only is @fightbobby POWERFUL, he's AGILE too!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7KhOy8y97J
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
That HURT LOCK gets put on hold by @BraunStrowman!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/K48WyOquPi
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
WOAH!!!@fightbobby kicked out of the POWERSLAM from @BraunStrowman!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2Sv5VJ1P5e
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XkjD15vi9a
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
A DOMINANT victory by @fightbobby and a massive SPEAR for #WWEChampion @mikethemiz!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZsL04N1dEL
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
Same, @mikethemiz.
Same.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/s16RUqcgHn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 23, 2021
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw @fightbobby vs. @mikethemiz #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/sqHQACZ1H0
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021
