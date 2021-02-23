WWE Championship Match Official For Next Week’s Raw

We have a WWE Championship match set for next week’s episode of Raw. The Miz will defend the title he won at Elimination Chamber against Bobby Lashley next Monday. The match was made official after Lashley defeated Braun Strowman on tonight’s episode. If Strowman had won the match, it would have been a triple threat.

Raw takes place next Monday from the ThunderDome and will air live on USA Network. You can see clips from tonight’s main event below: