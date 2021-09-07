wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match Official For Extreme Rules
The WWE Championship match for Extreme Rules is set as of tonight’s episode of Raw. Monday’s show saw Randy Orton get a match against Bobby Lashley for the championship at September’s PPV.
The opening segment saw Orton call for the title shot, with MVP suggesting that it go down at Extreme Rules. Lashley meanwhile tried to get himself and MVP put into the Tag Team Turmoil match to determine RKBro’s opponents for their next Raw Tag Team Championship defense.
Extreme Rules takes place on September 26th from Columbus, Ohio and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere. We’ll have an updated card after Raw.
