WWE Championship Match Official For Royal Rumble
Drew McIntyre may not have been at Raw this week, but he still took time to accept Goldberg’s challenge for a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble. On tonight’s show, McIntyre appeared in a second video following his earlier promo discussing his COVID-19 diagnosis in which he accepted the challenge, making the title match official.
Goldberg had said on last week’s Raw that McIntyre disrespected the legends, which was why he was laying out the challenge. McIntyre said:
“Hate to say this Bill, because I so want to like you. Respect you, admire you. But you let me down, and you let your own legacy down as well. You put words into my mouth that I didn’t even say. And you said it didn’t even matter that I didn’t say it, because I was thinking it. How would you know what I was thinking, Bill? You’ve got me all wrong. I am a firm believer in giving respect to get respect. That’s what a true WWE Champion does. You don’t know anything about being WWE Champion, do you Billy? No. It is the most prestigious title there is, and it has eluded you your entire career. That’s why you challenged me.
“Out of respect for you Bill Goldberg, I didn’t want to accept your challenge. You’re 20 years older than me. I didn’t want to accept your challenge; you challenging me? That’s like you challenging yourself in your prime. Would you want to challenge yourself in your prime? But then, my opinion changed when you put your hands on me. Seems like you’re the one that needs a lesson in respect, Bill. And if that’s what you want, you can try to get it at the Royal Rumble. Because Goldberg, I accept your challenge. And in your own words, at the Royal Rumble, you’re next.”
"You don't know anything about being #WWEChampion, do you, Billy?" 😬😬😬@DMcIntyreWWE ACCEPTS @Goldberg's challenge for a match at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/YMPLwNM9pu
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021
