WWE Championship Match Official For Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre may not have been at Raw this week, but he still took time to accept Goldberg’s challenge for a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble. On tonight’s show, McIntyre appeared in a second video following his earlier promo discussing his COVID-19 diagnosis in which he accepted the challenge, making the title match official.

Goldberg had said on last week’s Raw that McIntyre disrespected the legends, which was why he was laying out the challenge. McIntyre said: