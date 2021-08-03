WWE Championship Match Official For SummerSlam

We have an official WWE Championship match for SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Goldberg got Bobby Lashley to accept his challenge for the PPV. Goldberg confronted Lashley in the ring and took shots at him, eventually leaving after declaring that the champion is next. Lashley and MVP then mocked Goldberg’s son at ringside until Goldberg came back out and speared MVP.

Lashley later accepted the match, saying that he hopes Goldberg brings his son to the show so he can see his dad get destroyed.

Summerslam takes place on August 21st and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after Raw.