wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match Official For SummerSlam
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
We have an official WWE Championship match for SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Goldberg got Bobby Lashley to accept his challenge for the PPV. Goldberg confronted Lashley in the ring and took shots at him, eventually leaving after declaring that the champion is next. Lashley and MVP then mocked Goldberg’s son at ringside until Goldberg came back out and speared MVP.
Lashley later accepted the match, saying that he hopes Goldberg brings his son to the show so he can see his dad get destroyed.
Summerslam takes place on August 21st and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after Raw.
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Enters WWE’s Ring Announcer Contest, Takes Shots At John Cena and Paul Heyman
- Backstage Rumor on Bray Wyatt Being Cleared From Medical Issues Before Release
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs
- Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW