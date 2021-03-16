wrestling / News

WWE Championship Match Official For WrestleMania 37

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 37

WWE has confirmed Bobby Lashley’s opponent for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37. On tonight’s Raw, it was revealed that Lashley will defend the title against Drew McIntyre.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on April 10th and 11th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and will air live on Peacock. We’ll have an updated card after Raw.

