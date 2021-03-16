wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match Official For WrestleMania 37
March 15, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has confirmed Bobby Lashley’s opponent for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37. On tonight’s Raw, it was revealed that Lashley will defend the title against Drew McIntyre.
WrestleMania 37 takes place on April 10th and 11th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and will air live on Peacock. We’ll have an updated card after Raw.
BREAKING NEWS: @fightbobby will defend the #WWEChampionship against @DMcIntyreWWE at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/3WfP2CMMkV
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight On Why Wrestling Companies Need Competition, Mark Henry Potentially Joining AEW
- Matt Hardy Responds To Criticism Of Tony Khan Copyright Claiming YouTube Videos
- WWE Reportedly Shooting for Record Attendance During Pandemic at WrestleMania 37
- Eric Bischoff On Critics Of AEW Signing Older Stars Like Sting & Paul Wight, Says Bret Hart Was Not A Main Event Draw