WWE Championship Match Officially Set For Hell in a Cell
October 5, 2020 | Posted by
It’s official: Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre confirmed that he would be defending his title against Orton inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the PPV.
We’ll have a full updated card for the PPV after Raw. Hell in a Cell takes place on October 25th and airs live on WWE Network.
"I'm not locked inside the cell with you. YOU'RE locked inside the cell with @DMcIntyreWWE."
Challenge accepted by the #WWEChampion. #HIAC #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NT2WFZeFDA
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2020
