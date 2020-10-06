wrestling / News

WWE Championship Match Officially Set For Hell in a Cell

October 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Clash of Champions

It’s official: Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre confirmed that he would be defending his title against Orton inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the PPV.

We’ll have a full updated card for the PPV after Raw. Hell in a Cell takes place on October 25th and airs live on WWE Network.

