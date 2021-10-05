wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match Set For Crown Jewel
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
Big E. has his WWE Championship defense for Crown Jewel later this month. On tonight’s Raw, Big E. agreed to put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre after they teamed up to defeat the Dirty Dogs.
WWE has yet to officially announce the match for the show, which is set for October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
#WWEChampion @WWEBigE just laid down the challenge for @DMcIntyreWWE at #WWECrownJewel!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/srI0lYesZ1
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2021
