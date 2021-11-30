wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match Set For Day 1 PPV
November 29, 2021 | Posted by
Big E.’s WWE Championship defense is set for January’s Day 1 PPV. WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that E. will defend his championship against Seth Rollins at the show. Rollins made the announcement in the opening segment.
WWE Day 1 takes place on January 1st, 2022 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
BREAKING NEWS as announced by @WWERollins right now on #WWERaw!@WWEBigE defends the #WWEChampionship against #TheVisionary at #WWEDay1!!! pic.twitter.com/6DHMz2SXpD
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax Says It’s Highly Unlikely She’ll Wrestle Again
- Paul Heyman On Nearly Getting Thrown Out Of MSG For Approaching Vince McMahon Sr., His Interactions With Vince Sr.
- Undertaker Recalls Being ‘Livid’ Over American Flag Coat From Survivor Series 1993
- Hulk Hogan Shares New Pic, Says He’s Down to ‘9th Grade Weight’