WWE Championship Match Set For Day 1 PPV

November 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Day 1

Big E.’s WWE Championship defense is set for January’s Day 1 PPV. WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that E. will defend his championship against Seth Rollins at the show. Rollins made the announcement in the opening segment.

WWE Day 1 takes place on January 1st, 2022 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

